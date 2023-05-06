NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

