Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,925.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,730.75.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,280.83. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 131.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.