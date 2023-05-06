Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,900.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,730.75.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,584.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 131.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

