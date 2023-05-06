Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,730.75.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2,280.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 131.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.