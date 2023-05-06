Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Bancshares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

