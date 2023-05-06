Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,446 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.