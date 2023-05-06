Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 600 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 5.3 %

FIBK stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

