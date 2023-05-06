Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,300 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

AA opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

