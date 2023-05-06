Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 528,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 455,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $76.85 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

