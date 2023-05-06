Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

