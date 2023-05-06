Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 75,494 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.88 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.