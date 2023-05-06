Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $624,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

