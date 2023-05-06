Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $206.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.