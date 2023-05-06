Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $690,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Balchem were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 67.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 205,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.46 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

