Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

