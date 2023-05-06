Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

