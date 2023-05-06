Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $46,821,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $6,121,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,438.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,041.54 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,404.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,406.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

