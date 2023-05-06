Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 103,215 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

