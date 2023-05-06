Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 45.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.40.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.