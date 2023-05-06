Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479 over the last ninety days. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

