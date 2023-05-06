Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,800 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $23,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

