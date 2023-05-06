Robert W. Baird Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 7.6 %

ARHS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 262.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 405.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 464,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 372,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.