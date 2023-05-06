argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $446.00 Price Target at Bank of America

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.24.

ARGX opened at $404.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.52 and its 200 day moving average is $375.70. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

