argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Citigroup assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.24.

ARGX stock opened at $404.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.70. argenx has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 123,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

