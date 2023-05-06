argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $445.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $404.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.52 and its 200 day moving average is $375.70. argenx has a 52 week low of $267.35 and a 52 week high of $407.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in argenx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.