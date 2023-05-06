Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Bank of America

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.