Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,718 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,353. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

