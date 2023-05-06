Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALHC. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

