Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

