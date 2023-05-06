Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12,174.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,053,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.