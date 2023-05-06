Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

