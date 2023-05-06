Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.82.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33,018.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 551,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.