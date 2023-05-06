Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Alector from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of Alector stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Alector has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

