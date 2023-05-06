Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a top pick rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 83,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

