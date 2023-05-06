Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

