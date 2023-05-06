Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
