Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

