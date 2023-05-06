Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.