Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $188.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.