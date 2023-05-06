AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. AAON has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $104.32.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AAON by 38.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 157.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

