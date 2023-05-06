AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Featured Stories

