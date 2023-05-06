Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $56.91 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

