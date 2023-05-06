Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

