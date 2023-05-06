Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE RGA opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

