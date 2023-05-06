Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 376 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 282.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,831.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

