TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

