FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $28,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

