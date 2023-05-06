TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.34% of Marten Transport worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 2.0 %

MRTN stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

