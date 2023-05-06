TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,706 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

