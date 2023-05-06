TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,500 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Spire worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 61.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

