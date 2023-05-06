TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Community Bank System worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 133,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

CBU stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.